Trash to treasure workshop coming to Raleigh

CREATIVE types will learn how to turn used material into beautiful sculptures at The Bowerhouse Community Reuse Centre in Raleigh this Saturday.

Midwaste is hosting a Creative Upcycling Sculpture workshop to teach how to get creative with old stuff and turn used materials into something useful and beautiful.

Sculptor Paul Miller will lead this community project and participants will learn how to work with found materials to create a combined group sculpture to go on display at The Bowerhouse.

There will be displays of upcycling mosaic examples and attendees have the opportunity to share ideas, as well as gaining knowledge and experience on basic design theory and technical considerations.

Starting at 9.30am, the fee is $60 with a $30 concession.

To register visit www.midwaste.org.au/upcycling/