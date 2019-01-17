Transport 'On Demand' north of Coffs Harbour

The State Government has announced an On Demand bus service for Woolgoolga, Mullway, Arrawarra and Corindi.

NORTHERN beaches residents facing the tyranny of distance in their transport to Coffs Harbour will benefit from a new bus service to launch in the middle of the year.

On Demand bus services to be run by Forest Coach Lines will see residents at Corindi, Arrawarra, Mullaway and Woolgoolga access bus fares starting from $4.30.

It will be one of 10 services operated around the state and being run by the NSW Government.

On Demand public transport services allows you to book a vehicle to pick you up from either home or a convenient nearby location and take you to a local transport hub or point of interest.

It's easy to book using an app, online or by phone. Services can work slightly differently across locations, check below to see how you can use On Demand public transport in your area.

"This is public transport at a time that suits you, arriving where and when people need them, offering greater flexibility to rural and regional residents than ever before,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"With On Demand public transport, customers can book a service via phone, online or through an app, get picked up near home or a convenient nearby location and be taken to a local transport hub or other point of interest.

"Through our collaboration with local transport operators, who have in depth knowledge and experience of these regional areas, we aim to stimulate economic growth and mobility in regional NSW.

On Demand services are designed to provide residents in regional NSW with access to town centres, opening up better connections to key health, retail, educational and social services.

The NSW Government has been trialling On Demand public transport pilots across metropolitan Sydney since late 2017 and across regional NSW since November.

Another On Demand service operated by Busways linking five communities outside of Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Kempsey was due to start on January 16.