'Transparent' process in place to decide Foreshore future

ANY previous concepts for the Jetty Foreshores development have been put aside according to Coffs Harbour City Council.

The council's general manager Steve McGrath read a statement as a matter of an urgent matter at the end of tonight's council meeting.

"Following a briefing this afternoon by the State Government Project Control Group established to oversee planning for the future of State lands at the Harbour Foreshores, council understands that any previous concepts for the Foreshores have been put aside and the State Government is working towards a fresh engagement process with the community,” Mr McGrath said.

"It is anticipated that this open and transparent process will gather all manner of ideas from the community with a view to establishing a future vision for the Foreshore Precinct.

"We understand that the process is being designed to put the community at the centre of the decision-making process.

"Council supports this approach and sees it as a fantastic opportunity for the community to help frame the future vision for the precinct.”

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser will be making an announcement regarding the development tomorrow.