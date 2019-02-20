Transmoto to tear it up on the Coffs Coast

The Coffs Coast has been added to the Transmoto calendar for the first time with an 8-hour enduro at Ulong in April expected to attract 400-500 trail bike riders.

TRAIL bike riders across the country are gearing up for a new round of the hugely popular Transmoto calendar right here on the Coffs Coast.

The offroad dirt bike event at Ulong in April is the latest inclusion to the 2019 Transmoto events calendar that will also see trail bike rallies and enduro races staged at Batemans Bay, Mackay, Coonabarabran, Conondale, Wangaratta and Stroud.

"We are really looking forward to the new event on the Coffs Coast," Transmoto Event Manager Robbie Warden told The Advocate.

"It will be held on a beautiful property at Ulong with really good riding conditions.It's the ideal location and we are expecting between 400 to 500 riders from the local area, interstate and even a couple of international riders.

"Coffs is a well renowned destination for off-road riding events, and its a natural fit for Transmoto Events, which targets the common rider, who just loves getting out into the bush with their mates for a ride with the thrill and excitement of being part of a Motorcycling Australia sanctioned event.

"We aren't racing for sheep stations, the events are more about the opportunity of pulling the bike out of the shed to enjoy social parts of riding, camping in the bush and enjoying a quiet beverage after a great day's riding.

Hayden Timms of Ulong is offering trail bikers from all over the chance to ride across his family property, which hosted a hugely popular enduro event in 2007.

"The Coffs Coast has been on our radar for many years and one of the most legendary Australian enduros was hosted by the Timms family so it's great that we will be returning there in April," Robbie said.

"The property offers awesome enduro loops, which are a mix of grass single trails, through to bush hillclimbs and nice stretches through farming land."

"The community of Ulong is starting to get behind the event, given the number of riders we expecting to register on the Saturday, and the Ulong Ex Services Club will be catering for us at the venue and in their restaurant. We're super excited and really looking forward to it," he said.

Click here to find out more about the 2019 Transmoto national calendar.