SKY EYE: A helicopter carries out a TransGrid aerial patrol.
TransGrid chopper takes to skies

Greg White
by
29th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

KEEP a lookout for the sight and sound of helicopters above the Coffs Coast as TransGrid inspects its high voltage transmission lines.

Between April 30 and May 4 - weather permitting - aerial patrols will inspect the electricity transmission network to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and power lines.

TransGrid spokesman Darren Clarke said annual safety inspections are an important part of the maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and staff.

"Aerial patrols are conducted to identify and address any issues prior to summer," he said.

"The patrols identify vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and check infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

"Residents across the region may see low-flying helicopters moving along our transmission lines and we thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our inspection program.

"We remind the public to exercise caution around transmission lines and towers."

During the operation expect to see helicopters above Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, Armidale, Boambee South, Raleigh, Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Kempsey, Glen Innes, Tenterfield, Lismore and Koolkhan.

 
darren clarke electricity network inspections electricity transmission lines helicopter aerial patrols transgrid
Coffs Coast Advocate

