Soccer

Every Premier League club’s ins and outs

by Sky Sports
3rd Jan 2019 11:36 AM

WHO has your English Premier League team signed?

Who's been shipped out?

Check below for a list of the Premier League ins and outs to date from the 2019 January transfer window, which runs from January 1 to January 31.

Chelsea

In: Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund, £57.6 million

Out:

Christian Pulisic will see out the rest of the season with Borussia Dortmund. Picture: AP
Christian Pulisic will see out the rest of the season with Borussia Dortmund. Picture: AP

Everton

In: 

Out: Kieran Dowell - Sheffield United, loan

Huddersfield

In: Jaden Brown - Tottenham, undisclosed

Out: Ramadan Sobhi - Al Ahly, loan; Rajiv van La Parra - Middlesbrough, loan

Manchester City

In: 

Out: Anthony Caceres - Sydney FC, loan

Anthony Caceres has joined Sydney FC on a season-long loan deal.
Anthony Caceres has joined Sydney FC on a season-long loan deal.

Tottenham

In: 

Out: Jaden Brown - Huddersfield, undisclosed

West Ham

In: Samir Nasri (Sevilla), undisclosed

Out: 

Wolves

In: David Wang - Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed

Out: David Wang - Sporting Lisbon, loan

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news in our live blog.

If you can't see the live blog, CLICK HERE.

