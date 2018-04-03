Trans Tasman tour for two talented teens

Coffs Harbour locals Ruby Roddenby and Isla Juffermans at the Mel Young Easter Basketball Classic in New Zealand.

REPRESENTING Australian Country, a pair of Coffs Harbour's finest young talents made a name for themselves in New Zealand playing in the Mel Young Easter Basketball Classic.

Both Isla Juffermans and Ruby Roddenby created special memories in Tauranga.

The week was an amazing experience for the girls who also managed to get some time away from the court to travel to Rotorua to enjoy a Maori cultural experience.

Even though she's turning 13 this month, Isla Juffermans played as a forward in the under-15 girls team. Her age didn't stop her though as Isla not only averaged 10 points per game but also impressed many with her rebounding ability against older opponents.

The Australian Country team Isla was part of went through the tournament undefeated to finish top of their pool and qualify automatically for the final.

Isla and her teammates dominated the last game against New Plymouth to be crowned champions after a 91-50 victory.

Ruby, aged 17, travelled over as a team referee and spent the week reffing the under-19 mens age group which were very physical games and challenging to officiate.

The officials were impressed with Ruby and commented that she's an excellent referee rewarding her with the privilege of refereeing the under-17 mens grand final.