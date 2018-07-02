Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs resident Scott Donaldson to make landfall on NZ coast tonight in third attempt to become first person to kayak across the Tasman solo.
Coffs resident Scott Donaldson to make landfall on NZ coast tonight in third attempt to become first person to kayak across the Tasman solo. Contributed
News

Trans-Tasman kayaker set to make history tonight

Jasmine Minhas
by
2nd Jul 2018 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT LOOKS like it's going to be third time lucky for adventurer Scott Donaldson.

After almost a total of two months spent isolated at the Tasman Sea, Donaldson is about to make history as the first person to successfully kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo - a victory for the father-of-two who had attempted the incredible feat two times in the past.

The risky voyage saw the disappearance and presumed death of kayaker Andrew McAuley back in 2007, his kayak found floating roughly 56km off the coast of NZ.

Donaldson, a kiwi expat who now resides in Coffs Harbour, is expected to make landfall at New Plymouth's Ngamotu Beach between between 6-7pm this evening.

He was last reported by his land-based team to be around 65km off the coast on Sunday evening.

Donaldson departed from the Coffs Coast on May 2 and paddled 586km to Lord Howe Island within 10 days.

He resumed his journey on May 18 and has been paddling to this day.

A support boat met with Donaldson in the early hours of Friday morning to re-stock his supplies for the final leg of the journey.

"We have to remember, Scott has been out there alone in the Tasman Sea now for six weeks since he left Lord Howe Island," team leader Nigel Escott said in a statement.

"So, seeing a few friendly faces will give him a huge lift.

"We've restocked Scott with some of his favourite foods, so he's enjoyed some sausage rolls, a few chicken sandwiches and some Peanut Slabs. We've also taken the opportunity to make sure his on-board batteries are fully charged and everything is set for this final phase of the trip."

Donaldson, an asthma sufferer, is raising funds for Asthma research. Donations can be made here.

Related Items

coffs harbour kayaker new zealand scott donaldson tasman kayak
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    premium_icon Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    News A police investigation is underway into the crash, which left a 15-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger hospitalised in critical conditions.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 3:30 PM
    TERRIFYING: 'That's a huge white... He's chasing me'

    TERRIFYING: 'That's a huge white... He's chasing me'

    News Two local fishermen have a memorable experience with a great white.

    Shipwreck exposed

    Shipwreck exposed

    News Iconic shipwreck on the Northern Beaches exposed.

    New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    premium_icon New warnings all too real for dole bludgers

    News JOBSEEKERS face a demerit point system which will impact benefits.

    Local Partners