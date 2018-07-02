Trans-Tasman kayaker set to make history tonight

Coffs resident Scott Donaldson to make landfall on NZ coast tonight in third attempt to become first person to kayak across the Tasman solo.

IT LOOKS like it's going to be third time lucky for adventurer Scott Donaldson.

After almost a total of two months spent isolated at the Tasman Sea, Donaldson is about to make history as the first person to successfully kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo - a victory for the father-of-two who had attempted the incredible feat two times in the past.

The risky voyage saw the disappearance and presumed death of kayaker Andrew McAuley back in 2007, his kayak found floating roughly 56km off the coast of NZ.

Donaldson, a kiwi expat who now resides in Coffs Harbour, is expected to make landfall at New Plymouth's Ngamotu Beach between between 6-7pm this evening.

He was last reported by his land-based team to be around 65km off the coast on Sunday evening.

Donaldson departed from the Coffs Coast on May 2 and paddled 586km to Lord Howe Island within 10 days.

He resumed his journey on May 18 and has been paddling to this day.

A support boat met with Donaldson in the early hours of Friday morning to re-stock his supplies for the final leg of the journey.

"We have to remember, Scott has been out there alone in the Tasman Sea now for six weeks since he left Lord Howe Island," team leader Nigel Escott said in a statement.

"So, seeing a few friendly faces will give him a huge lift.

"We've restocked Scott with some of his favourite foods, so he's enjoyed some sausage rolls, a few chicken sandwiches and some Peanut Slabs. We've also taken the opportunity to make sure his on-board batteries are fully charged and everything is set for this final phase of the trip."

Donaldson, an asthma sufferer, is raising funds for Asthma research. Donations can be made here.

