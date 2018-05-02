Trans-Tasman kayaker rides out rising seas

Adventurer Scott Donaldson paddles from Lord Howe Island on Friday attempting to be the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand.

TRANS-TASMAN adventurer Scott Donaldson is making solid progress as he attempts to become the first person to kayak the Tasman Sea, solo.

After a brief stop at Lord Howe Island, the Kiwi, Coffs-based kayaker resumed his attempt on Friday morning and now sits around 220km to the east of the island.

That's around 900km from Coffs Harbour where he left from on May 2.

"He's made great progress to date," Donaldson's team leader Nigel Escott.

"The last couple of days he has encountered some unfavourable conditions at night, which when he's been asleep has pushed him north around 15-20km each night.

Those setbacks come after Donaldson spends an average of 15-hours on the oars.

"But during the days he's still been able to make good progress to the East," Nigel said.

Donaldson is battling an opposing current and six metre swell, which he's trying to get out of.

"The objective for today is to paddle to the co-ordinate 162.00 east which is where the current is more favourable," Nigel said.

Donaldson is aiming to make landfall on the Taranaki Coast - a distance of 2200 kilometres although he will likely paddle 3000 kilometres.

This is Donaldson's third attempt at the crossing.

On his first attempt currents pushed him back towards Port Macquarie and during his last attempt in 2014 Donaldson famously spent 84 days at sea, paddling half the Tasman with an unrepairable rudder.

He went on to sit out a once in a 40-year storm and with Mount Taranaki 80km off in the distance, he was rescued by helicopter in monster seas.

His Trans-Tasman kayak attempt is raising awareness about asthma, a condition that he and his daughter suffers from.

Donations can be made via Givealittle. Follow Scott Donaldson's progress here.