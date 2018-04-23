Menu
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Training your dog to enjoy grooming

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Apr 2018 6:00 AM

Question: My Border Collie bites the brush when I try to groom her, what can I do? - Georgia Green

Answer: Put a lead on your dog and have someone else hold a treat in front of her to focus on while you do a couple of strokes with the brush.

Give her the treat if she doesn't react and increase the number of strokes over time before giving her the treat.

If she isn't interested in treats, use her favourite toy.

This way she will learn to associate good things with being brushed.

Email your questions to rachel.vercoe@coffscoast advocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in the following Wednesday edition.

Coffs Coast Advocate

