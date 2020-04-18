Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Training.
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Training.
Community

Training your deaf dog

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
18th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUESTION — It has been suggested to me by a trainer that I should activate a vibrating collar, set at a high intensity, on my deaf dog if she does something wrong.

The idea of this makes me uncom­fortable.

What do you think?

Answer — I have trained several deaf dogs. The only way in which I would use a vibrating collar, on a very low setting, is to train the dog to look at you when the collar is activated.

When the dog is looking at you, it can then see your hand commands.

So, if your dog is doing something wrong and is not facing you, the collar can be ­activated so that the dog looks at you and then you are able to give it the appropriate hand command.

Have a question you’d like answered?

Email it through to rachel. vercoe@coffscoastadvocate. com.au and Kyra will answer in following editions.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local scientist leads world-first trial to protect corals

        premium_icon Local scientist leads world-first trial to protect corals

        News ‘Cloud brightening’ technology could protect large areas of reef from bleaching.

        ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        premium_icon ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        News PHILIP Almond has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

        ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        premium_icon ‘Petrol prices are too high’: Coffs MP writes to ACCC

        News As Sydney prices fall below $1, local prices haven't dropped.

        Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        premium_icon Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

        News Qantas flights between Coffs-Sydney have been locked in for 8 weeks.