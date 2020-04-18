Training your deaf dog

QUESTION — It has been suggested to me by a trainer that I should activate a vibrating collar, set at a high intensity, on my deaf dog if she does something wrong.

The idea of this makes me uncom­fortable.

What do you think?

Answer — I have trained several deaf dogs. The only way in which I would use a vibrating collar, on a very low setting, is to train the dog to look at you when the collar is activated.

When the dog is looking at you, it can then see your hand commands.

So, if your dog is doing something wrong and is not facing you, the collar can be ­activated so that the dog looks at you and then you are able to give it the appropriate hand command.

