Corgi.
Corgi.
Training tips from an expert

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
28th Feb 2020 10:25 AM

Question - My corgi hates the rain and wet grass.

Because of this, he keeps peeing in the house.

He is very stubborn, gets told off but still continues to do it.

How can I stop him from ruining my carpet?

Even if he goes out when its wet, he just stands there and won't pee.

He's three years old.

 

Answer - Telling your dog off for peeing inside doesn't usually help because it makes him associate peeing with you being angry.

Take him outside on lead when it's sunny and say the word outside as you go through the door.

Walk him around the yard and when he is peeing or pooing tell him toilet and give him praise, treats and pats, a jackpot.

This way he learns that going to the toilet outside gets him mega rewards but going inside gets him nothing at all.

Then start taking him outside on lead in the rain using same technique.

