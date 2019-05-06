Menu
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
6th May 2019 10:45 AM

Question - My dog hates those noisy metal crates in vet surgeries. How can I stop her form being so frightened of them?

 

Answer - Your dogs perception of the crates needs to be changed through association.

Ask your vet when they have a quiet period and if you can practice with your dog.

Place a non slip material on the crate floor and entice your dog into the crate with their favourite food.

At this point, leave the crate door open and give lots of praise and treats when successful.

Work up to being able to close the door of the crate and then stand by the crate and feed your dog treats.

The next step is to step back and create distance between you and your dog.

Remember to give loads of reinforcement to your dog for being amazing.

Confidence in a vet surgery is obviously less stressful for the dog but also for the vet staff.

Coffs Coast Advocate

