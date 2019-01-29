Menu
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM

Question - I will be getting a dog in a couple of weeks and was wondering what the first thing to train it should be?

 

Answer - You haven't mentioned the age of the dog so I'm assuming it is a pup.

The first thing you need to teach your pup is to recognise its name.

Say its name and when it looks up at you, praise.

Recall, or coming to you, is the most important skill your dog will ever learn.

Simply put, call your dog by saying it's name and then 'come'.

As soon as it comes up to your legs give 'over the top' reward.

Practise this from a two-metre distance first and then from further away.

I strongly recommend that you enrol your dog into a reputable pup school between the ages of 8 and 16 weeks.

A good trainer will guide you with your pup to learn basic obedience skills but most importantly socialisation skills with other dogs and people and confidence in the environment.

