Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
16th Jan 2019 7:45 AM

Question - I have a two-year-old blue heeler and it chases cows, motorbikes and cars.

He even grabs the wheels of a moving bike, what can I do to stop this behaviour?

 

Answer - All working dog breeds have a very strong herding drive, which is triggered by movement.

Blue heelers also have a strong instinct to heel or nip at things that move.

Grabbing the wheel of a bike is obviously very dangerous for both the rider and dog.

Your dog needs to learn impulse control.

This is done by finding something that is highly motivating, calming or can hold it's concentration.

This will then be implemented when your dog is triggered by something that it is compelled to chase in order to detour its thought patterns.

Please do not ever use punishment of any kind in this situation.

This situation will require the help of a qualified trainer, please contact me.

Coffs Coast Advocate

