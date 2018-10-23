Menu
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
23rd Oct 2018 10:30 AM

Question: How do I get my dog to listen to me? He always seems distracted and if I raise my voice to tell him he's done something wrong, he still ignores it. Do you have any tips? - Rose Howarth

Answer: You need to become the most important thing in your dog's life and the most respected.

To do this you need to be fair, consistent and never use physicality or yell at your dog.

If you use your dog's name when it has done something wrong, it will associate its name with negativity.

Always set your dog up to succeed. First do training in a place where your dog is least distracted.

Always reward and acknowledge good behaviour with excited praise and high value treats.

Give your dog nothing of yourself for bad behaviour, no voice, hands or eyes.

Remember too, a dog may look like it is displaying distracted behaviour but is actually displaying avoidance behaviour because it doesn't know what you want or how to do it.

It seems to me that you may need some help with your dog to get both of you on the right track. Give me a call.

Do you have a training question you'd like answered? Email rachel.vercoe@coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra will answer in the following print editions.

