Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli. Rachel Vercoe
Training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
5th Jun 2018 1:00 PM

Question: I have a small dog and he is difficult to walk on the lead as he is afraid of my walking stick.

This is an issue as I've suffered a stroke and lost balance.

When he leads and becomes anxious or distracted, he can sometimes retreat behind me and, when he sees the walking stick, tries to get between my legs.

I have to stop and bring him from behind or between my legs to the front again.

How do I overcome his fears? He appears to be an anxiety dog.

He is a Maltese cross shih tzu and appears to be getting more used to my commands as I have only had him for six weeks.

The dog is three-and-a-half years old.

Can you please assist?

Answer: To change your dog's perception of your walking stick, lie it on the ground in a place he frequents.

Put his favourite treats around it and feed him next to it.

When he is relaxed near it while it's on the ground, lean it up against something, making sure it won't fall down, and repeat the previous steps.

Next, put him on the lead and keep it slack at all times.

Pick up the walking stick and move it around while you're sitting.

Reward him for calm and confident behaviour then repeat the process while standing up, then while moving.

Be patient with this process and please don't rush it - little doggy steps!

Coffs Coast Advocate

