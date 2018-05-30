Training tips from an expert

Question: Our dog won't sit and is even starting to back away from us when we ask him to sit - Taneesha Wright

Answer - I'm assuming by your dogs backing away behaviour that you have tried to teach him to sit by pushing his rear end down or by pulling back on his lead.

Both of these methods are very physical so when he hears the word sit, he fears discomfort so is stepping back from you.

Instead, your dog should be taught to follow your hand without touching him, in a backward direction with his nose.

As soon as your dogs bottom touches the ground you need to say yes, which is a verbal tick and then praise him.

Never use force when training a dog.

Do you have a dog training question you'd like answered? Send it through to rachel.vercoe@coffscoastadvocate.com.au and expert Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in the following print edition.