EXPERT: Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Training tips for your dog from an expert

22nd May 2018 1:00 PM

Question: My little rescue maltese constantly licks her front feet. Her feet are constantly wet and turning a red/brown colour

- Nora Whittaker

Answer: Constant licking is often a symptom of stress or anxiety.

As she is a rescue dog she may have had a difficult life before you got her causing her to feel this way or she may be finding it stressful adjusting to her new life.

Either way, you need to engage the services of a dog behaviourist.

The other reason a dog will lick it's paws constantly is due to an allergy of some sort.

For this you will need to take her to a vet.

Do you have a question you'd like answered?

Email rachel.vercoe@coffs coastadvocate.com.au and Kyra Bessy from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer.

