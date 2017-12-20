Menu
Training tips: An issue with barking

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Dog Training.
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Dog Training. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training answers your questions.

Question: My two-year-old cavoodle goes off his head barking and jumping at the door whenever someone knocks. What can I do?

Answer: It is easier to have two people to adjust this behaviour.

One person will have the dog on a lead and the other will be the knocker.

Have the dog on a lead and stand away from the door a little so it doesn't feel too enclosed.

The person with the dog will keep the dog's gaze focused on a treat above its head.

The person at the door should knock on the open door very quietly and at the eye height of the dog.

If the dog doesn't react it is praised and given the treat.

If the dog reacts, quietly walk a few steps in the other direction until it is settled and then turn back around.

Don't talk to the dog while you do this.

As the dog gets good at this desensitisation training, the knocks can get louder and finally the door will be closed, so the person knocking cannot be seen.

This training should be done in stages over a length of time, not all in one session.

Your dog should also be taught that the front door is the place where only calm behaviour is acceptable, for example no racing through the door and no jumping up.

Bright Bessy Dog Training would like to wish you all a Peaceful Christmas.

