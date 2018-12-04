Training, one step at a time

Dogs need a lot of praise when overcoming their fears.

Dogs need a lot of praise when overcoming their fears.

Question - My dog wont go up or down our steps to the backyard.

He's getting too heavy for me to carry.

Can you give me some helpful suggestions please.

Answer - I'm suspecting that the steps probably have no back so your dog considers them to be hollow.

You can get a long piece of synthetic turf and attach to steps to make them solid in your dog's eyes.

Get him to walk up the steps on the turf and reward after each step.

As he gets better at this, stand at top or bottom of steps and give him an enthusiastic call.

Give lots and lots of praise when he succeeds, even if it's just a few steps at a time.

Whatever you do, don't force him with this.

Let him tell you what he's comfortable doing.

When he has mastered negotiating the steps, you can take the turf off one step at a time.

