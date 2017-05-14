Training excursion for cyclist is no European vacation

FINE FORM: Will McClennon had a successful track season but will now take on Europe.

COFFS Coast junior cyclist Will McClennon is training with a professional squad in Europe for six weeks.

McClennon's achievements on the bike have been recognised with an invitation to spend six weeks training with a profession development squad in Europe.

An avid cyclist himself, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker is a big fan of the progress star junior cyclist Will McClennon is making in the sport.

His first stop was Belgium and while in Europe the teenager will spend his time training and racing with some of the most promising young cyclists in the world.

McClennon was recently awarded a $500 grant by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker to help with the costs of attending the Australian Track Cycling Titles in Sydney.

A keen cyclist himself, Mr Hartsuyker said McClennon "absolutely fits the criteria of being a local sporting champion".

"He trains six days a week, often starting training rides on our local hills and mountains before 5am," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"He also has regular sessions with his personal trainer, Philip Atkinson of Results PT Studio in Coffs Harbour, to build the explosive power needed to finish races ahead of the pack."

Help with the costs is needed too as the youngster calculated his father has driven somewhere in the vicinity of 65,000km over the past two years to help him reach his goals.