Training day signals positive signs for cultural burns

Local Aboriginal Community representatives and Forestry Corporation staff at the fire training this week.

IN A sign cultural burning practices are increasingly on the radar of firefighting authorities, representatives from a number of Mid-North-Coast Land Councils recently completed fire-training with Forestry Corporation.

Forestry Corporation said it would enable Aboriginal communities to carry out increased hazard reduction burning in State Forests using traditional low-intensity practices.

In the immediate aftermath of the horrendous bushfire season of 2019/20, there were increasing calls for a re-evaluation into how hazard reductions were managed, with many suggesting a return to indigenous land-management practices could play a part.

A number of cultural burns have taken place in Coffs Harbour including Boambee and Macauleys Headland.

"Forestry Corporation has been working with local Aboriginal communities on the north and south coasts of NSW to carry out cultural burning as part of our regular hazard reduction burning program for several years now," Aboriginal partnerships team leader, John Shipp said.

"Traditional burning is not just about using cool burning methods to reduce fire risk, it's also about continuing culture, improving ease of movement through country for cultural purposes and restoring a traditional forest structure, so it's vital that traditional burns are carried out by local Aboriginal communities.

"We work closely with Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Elders' groups to facilitate traditional burning in State Forests and ensure it fulfils both traditional and contemporary obligations to care for country.

Forestry Corporation's Senior Manager of Forest Stewardship, Kathy Lyons said traditional burning formed part of the ongoing hazard reduction program within State Forests around NSW.

"Managing fire is a year-long task and during the cooler months we have an annual hazard reduction program to reduce fuel loads in forests," Ms Lyons said.

"Over the past few years, some hazard reduction on the north and south coast has been carried out by local Aboriginal communities using traditional methods and we're excited to be paving the way for further opportunities to introduce traditional burning into forests."

Forestry Corporation is a statutory firefighting authority responsible for managing two million hectares of State Forests across New South Wales.

Staff are accredited firefighters who also assist with bushfires on public land and private property throughout NSW.