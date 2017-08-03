Trainer's Affair to remember

DOUBLE DELIGHT: The long trek from Kembla Grange was worth it for trainer Paul Murray after he quinellad the 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup with Darci's Affair (Robert Thompson) finishing ahead of Gold Horizon (Raymond Spokes). 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club

IT'S a long way from Kembla Grange to Coffs Harbour but it was a worthwhile trip for trainer Paul Murray who quinellad today's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Darci's Affair, starting from the outside barrier, was too strong down the straight to edge out stable mate Gold Horizon with Glitra finishing third ahead of the fast finishing local hope Youwaitandsee.

Murray was full of praise for Australia's winningest jockey Robert Thompson who again proved what a genius he is, getting the win from the extreme outside barrier.

"He (Thompson) had to use him (Darci's Affair) a little bit to get him across and I didn't expect the other horse to be where he was," Murray said.

The shocked trainer said today's feature event wasn't part of the original plan for the Darci Brahma gelding when the current campaign was being mapped out.

"We set him for the South Grafton but he just needed that second outing and he was spot on for today," he said.