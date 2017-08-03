21°
Sport

Trainer's Affair to remember

Brad Greenshields
| 3rd Aug 2017 4:00 PM
DOUBLE DELIGHT: The long trek from Kembla Grange was worth it for trainer Paul Murray after he quinellad the 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup with Darci's Affair (Robert Thompson) finishing ahead of Gold Horizon (Raymond Spokes). 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club
DOUBLE DELIGHT: The long trek from Kembla Grange was worth it for trainer Paul Murray after he quinellad the 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup with Darci's Affair (Robert Thompson) finishing ahead of Gold Horizon (Raymond Spokes). 3 August 2017 Coffs Harbour Racing Club Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S a long way from Kembla Grange to Coffs Harbour but it was a worthwhile trip for trainer Paul Murray who quinellad today's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Darci's Affair, starting from the outside barrier, was too strong down the straight to edge out stable mate Gold Horizon with Glitra finishing third ahead of the fast finishing local hope Youwaitandsee.

Murray was full of praise for Australia's winningest jockey Robert Thompson who again proved what a genius he is, getting the win from the extreme outside barrier.

"He (Thompson) had to use him (Darci's Affair) a little bit to get him across and I didn't expect the other horse to be where he was," Murray said.

The shocked trainer said today's feature event wasn't part of the original plan for the Darci Brahma gelding when the current campaign was being mapped out.

"We set him for the South Grafton but he just needed that second outing and he was spot on for today," he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour gold cup coffs harbour racing club darci's affair horse racing paul murray robert thompson

LIVE: Follow what's happening at the track

LIVE: Follow what's happening at the track

Darci's Affair raced ahead of stable mate Gold Horizon to give trainer Paul Murray a 1-2 finish in the 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Get in quick to pick up one last classic fishing reel

GOING FAST: Fishing Tackle Australia floor manager Daran Ryan said Alvey products were flying off the shelves after the company announced it would be closing.

Classic reels flying off shelves after company announces closure

Tigerair is offering return flights for $1*

Tigerair's promotion begins today, but you'll have to get in quick.

Tigerair's promotion begins today, but you'll have to get in quick.

Daunt is undaunted using bold colours

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Coffs artist Nicholas Daunt will celebrate his birthday with a new exhibition.

New Coffs exhibition celebrates colourful career

Local Partners

Australian tennis great Merv Rose farewelled

AUSTRALIAN tennis great Mervyn Gordon Rose, 87, was laid to rest in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

LIFE RIDE: Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has urged people to check their organ donation registration.

If you are already an organ donor you might want to re-check

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

&quot;Stunning Jetty Apartment-Superb Ocean Views Over Harbour&quot;

4/162 Edinburgh St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 1 $570,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This fully renovated beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Coffs Harbour Jetty is truly one to inspect. Enjoy a...

Immaculate Elevated, East Facing Beach Home

73 Saltwater Crescent, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Nothing to do, but walk-in, grab your swimmers and head straight for the beach. This low maintenance family home has been very much loved. With a well thought out...

Great Location with Ocean Views Woolgoolga

7 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $659,000

What more do you need in a home? With a quiet cul-de-sac, Ocean views, still under builder's warranty by 6 years and minutes from beaches, town centre. With the...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Ocean Views Sapphire Beach

42 Solitary Island Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Vacant parcel of residential land with 180 degree ocean views. Easy walking ... $1,100,000

Vacant parcel of residential land with 180 degree ocean views. Easy walking distance to beach. 2462m2 near level land. DA approved plans.

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Level Living in Coffs Harbour

70 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $499,000

Let all of your cares drift away as you take in the lovely surroundings from the popular street in Coffs Harbour. This solid brick three bedroom home has been...

WOW! This unit has it all

2/2 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

This two bedroom townhouse is in a highly sought after location and configuration and located just a short walk to shops and the beach and will suit an investor or...

A Big Character High Set Home

4 Cahill Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This home was four bedrooms and has now been opened up to a huge open plan living. It could be put back to four bedrooms in the future quite easily. There is an...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Blue-chip living in Bonville

DREAM HOME: This Bonville beauty is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014