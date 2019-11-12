Trainer: Why Gallen is in danger of a ‘face plant’ KO

Paul Gallen during his victory against John Hopoate in February.

Paul Gallen during his victory against John Hopoate in February.

ONE of Australia's most recognised boxing trainers has warned Paul Gallen will be "knocked out in spectacular fashion" if he tries to rush in against AFL great Barry Hall in Friday night's Code War.

After years working the corner of Aussie fighters like Danny Green and Vic Darchinyan, Angelo Hyder has spent the past two months quietly overseeing Hall's preparation inside a large, tin shed on his remote Kingscliff property.

While Hyder is not training Hall in any physical capacity, the long-time mentor is still providing knowledge and tips to both the retired Sydney Swans full forward and his head coach Craig Wilson.

Stream live coverage of the World Boxing Super Series with KAYO on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

So dedicated is Hall to winning his professional debut against the retired Cronulla Sharks captain, he and his young family have spent the past eight weeks living in Kingscliff, allowing the debutant and his training team to embark on a proper fight camp at Hyder's property.

"And the power Barry's generating - incredible," Hyder said.

"I saw on Fox Sports recently where Gal said he wanted to apply pressure, tire Barry out, then go knock him out in rounds five or six.

"But the thing with that is, the harder Paul tries to get in on Barry, the harder he's going to get hit himself.

"Because Barry Hall, he's a long, hard puncher.

"And if Paul comes rushing in and gets caught by that right hand, mate, he'll go to sleep.

Paul Gallen during his fight against John Hopoate in Sydney in February.

"Not only go to sleep either, he will go out in spectacular fashion. He could even face plant, that's how hard Barry hits."

While Gallen has gone undefeated in nine fights as a heavyweight, Hyder insisted the 42-year-old still owned skills "that can't be taught".

Back in his playing days with the Swans, the powerhouse forward trained boxing a couple of times week with both Hyder and famed Australian fight trainer Johnny Lewis.

"Which is key," Hyder continued. "Because while Gal boasts those nine fights, he doesn't have the fundamental base structure of learning to be a fighter from an amateur.

"That's what Barry has. He was the junior Victorian State champion growing up and has retained those skills.

Barry Hall worked a couple of times week during his AFL playing days with famed trainer Johnny Lewis.

"He's also a different athlete to Gal, who is all about tenacity and toughness, who played NRL in a position where it's all bang, bang, bang - hit ups and tackles.

"In rugby league, Paul Gallen is a legend. As tough as they come.

"But Barry Hall as a footballer was super fast, athletic, could jump high and kick long off either foot.

"When Barry played football, he was perhaps the fastest big man in the game.

"So as an athlete, he has those natural fast-twitch fibres which allows him the ability to generate incredible power.

"Plus, some of the punches he throws naturally, there are professional boxers who can't throw them.

"It's stuff you can't teach."