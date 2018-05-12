Menu
Stewards accepted jockey Noel Callow did not initiate a scuffle with Victorian trainer Richard Laming.
Horses

Trainer, jockey fined over carpark scuffle

by Michael Manley
12th May 2018 3:13 PM

CRANBOURNE trainer Richard Laming has been fined $2500 by Racing Victoria stewards after having an altercation with jockey Noel Callow in the carpark at the Cranbourne training centre during official trials.

The inquiry was concluded at Cranbourne races on Friday night.

Stewards found that Callow, while in conversation with another trainer, was grabbed around the neck from behind by Laming.

They reported that an altercation between the pair then followed, with Laming again grabbing Callow around the neck.

 

Trainer Richard Laming was fined $2500 for instigating the altercation with Noel Callow. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Callow responded by punching the trainer in the stomach with his left hand.

Both Laming and Callow were charged with misconduct or improper conduct and both pleaded guilty.

Stewards took their guilty pleas into account and fined Laming $2500 and Callow $300.

They took into account that Laming had initiated the altercation and Callow had his back turned. They noted Callow had the opportunity not to respond but chose to.

Callow has had 10 rides for Laming this season and hasn't ridden a winner for him.

He didn't ride any of Laming's horses at last Monday's trials.

 

Jockey Noel Callow was fined $300 by stewards. Picture: AAP
