Trainer breaks silence on horse's death

Anthony Van Dyck's trainer has paid tribute to the celebrated racehorse, who was euthanised during Tuesday afternoon's Melbourne Cup in Flemington.

Despite being one of the favourites to clinch victory, Anthony Van Dyck went lame on the straight after suffering a fractured fetlock. The horse was loaded into an ambulance before being put down.

The bay stallion is the second horse in three years to die because of an injury sustained in the Melbourne Cup after Cliffs of Moher was euthanised in 2018. Both horses were trained by the same trainer, Aidan O'Brien.

"He was a very kind, sound, lovely-natured horse - incredibly tough and genuine," O'Brien said after Tuesday's race.

"It was very sad to see that happen, it was just very unfortunate. He was a good Derby winner who we'll have fond memories of."

Anthony Van Dyck's jockey Hugh Bowman was uninjured in the incident.

The Victorian Racing Club released a statement offering its condolences to Anthony Van Dyck's connections.

"We would like to thank the track and veterinary staff for their prompt and humane care of the horse," the VRC said.

"The club remains totally committed to the welfare of all equine athletes and the ongoing focus on their wellbeing and will continue to work with the industry to understand the cause of this incident."

