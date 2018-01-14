Trainer and jockey jag a treble at Pink Silks Raceday

Trainer Paul Smith and jockey Ray Spokes combined for three wins from three races at the Pink Silks Ladies Raceday at Coffs Harbour today.

Trainer Paul Smith and jockey Ray Spokes combined for three wins from three races at the Pink Silks Ladies Raceday at Coffs Harbour today.

TRAINER Paul Smith and jockey Ray Spokes have shared an incredible day of racing at the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day in Coffs Harbour, winning three races from three starts.

Smith had three runners in today's race meet and after five races had been the toast of connections of three different horses after a trifecta of race wins.

Jockey Ray Spokes was in the saddle for each of the wins.

Trainer Paul Smith and jockey Ray Spokes combined for three wins from three races at the Pink Silks Ladies Raceday at Coffs Harbour today. Trevor Veale

In race 2 of the day, Smith had Single Image romp home at $6.30 for the win and $2.20 for the place in the Coffs Harbour Toyota Maiden Plate over 1012m.

His next runner, Plectrum, a short odds favourite, stormed home with Spokes on the reins to claim race 3 the Komatsu Maiden Plate over 1012m, paying $1.85 for the win.

Smith and Spokes' incredible day was rounded out in race 5 sponsored by Key Employment when More Thunder upstaged the favourites to win at odds of $9.80 for the win and $3 for the place.

Talk about a good day on track.

In the feature race of the day, The Wayne Glen Pink Silks Cup over 1300m Inverell trainer Shane Edmonds and jockey Matthew Paget combined for a win with Mishani Honcho returning $4.50 for the win and $1.60 for the place.