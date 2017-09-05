24°
Trainee hits out on west coast

GREAT RESULT: Trainee professional at Bonville Golf Resort Bill Stocks.
Brad Greenshields
by

IT WAS a long way to travel for 72 holes of golf, but Bill Stocks made it worth his while.

The local trainee professional Bill Stocks recently travelled to Perth to play in the West Australian PGA Trainee Championships finishing in a top-10 position at Nedlands golf course.

The young hopeful is a third year trainee professional at Bonville Golf Resort where he has been refining his craft.

Players battled tough conditions at Nedlands.

If the winds of up to 35kmh that Stocks said made putting difficult at times wasn't bad enough, there was the rain which made the conditions a little softer under foot.

"I tried to use the softer conditions to my advantage by being a little more aggressive when attacking the pin," Stocks said.

"I finished with two over on the last round in tough conditions, so I picked up about five spots on the leaderboard on the last day.

"It was my goal to hit the top 10 and it's been a great learning experience."

Bonville professional Matthew Dagger, a product of the program himself, has worked closely with Stocks.

"Billy should be very happy with a top 10 finish on a golf course he has never played before, against a quality field of young golfers," Dagger said.

The Perth result follows a recent trip to the Murray River where Stocks played at the Southern Trainee Championships at Tocumwal.

Stocks is working towards the trainee event of the year, the National Futures Championship at Ballarat Golf Club on October 24.

There he will meet the most talented trainees from across Australia and the world and a chance at grabbing a share of the more than $60,000 in prizemoney on offer.

