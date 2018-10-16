Menu
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training.
Rachel Vercoe
Train your dog not to whine

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
16th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

Question - Why does my seven-month-old puppy whine all the time?

If he's alone he whines, if you're with him he whines, is he just talking to me? - Kathy Broth.

Answer - You might like to take your pup to a vet to ensure he is not in pain.

It is most likely though, that your pup is wanting your attention.

When your pup is whining, ignore him completely, no voice, hands or eyes.

When your pup stops whining acknowledge his quiet behaviour by giving him a reward, treat, pat or praise.

As time goes by, wait for longer periods of silence before rewarding him and he'll soon learn that he gets more for being quiet than he does for whining.

Kyra Ensbey is a professional dog trainer located on the Coffs Coast who has trained thousands of dogs.

If you have a dog training question you'd like answered, email rachel.vercoe@coffs coastadvocate.com.au and Kyra will answer in the following editions.

