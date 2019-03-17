Train travel to team with the theme

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Woolgoolga's annual Curryfest attracts people from far and wide.

A Bollywood-themed XPT will help bring tourists to Woolgoolga's Curryfest.

The special service will be made possible by a federal government grant announced this week by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Coffs Harbour is within the northern limits of the Cowper electorate (which also takes in Port Macquarie), while Woolgoolga falls within the federal electorate of Page.

"The Bollywood-themed XPT will leave Central Station two days before the festival, bringing even more tourists to the Curryfest and our community,” Mr Page said.

"Passengers will be entertained with dancers and fed wonderful food, setting the scene for the Curryfest.

"Last year's Curryfest attracted more than 15,000 people, most of who stayed for four nights spending over $1.7 million.

"This money is spent in our local motels, restaurants, cafes and retail shops, securing the jobs of many locals.”

The chair of the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce's Curryfest Committee Pamela Fayle said the idea came from the Elvis Express and Blue Suede Express that takes people to the annual Elvis Presley Festival in Parkes.

"We thought it would be a fun and colourful way of attracting even more people to come to the Curryfest. The chamber is very grateful to get this funding,” she said.

The 2019 Curryfest will be held on September 28.