Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Train derails after collision with truck

by Chris Calcino and Mark Murray
16th Sep 2020 2:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics are on scene after a train smashed into a truck and derailed near a Far North sugar mill.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were called to the intersection of Foxton Ave and Mossman St at Mossman at 12.40pm.

The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
Community Newsletter SignUp

 

The cane train was on its way to the Mossman Mill when it crashed into a truck which was blocking the track.

The train has derailed as a result.

The truck was carrying steel cargo.

No injuries are reported.

 

A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray
A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray

 

A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane of the road was blocked and there was fuel leaking on the road.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

 

Originally published as Train derails after collision with truck

derailed train crash truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        Premium Content Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        News The number of Coffs locals on the surgery waiting list has spiked, while those...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        Premium Content ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        News The sexual predator lied about his crimes overseas to get job