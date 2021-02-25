TRAIN CRASH: Up to 8000 litres of diesel spilled

A freight train has derailed near Nana Glen this morning.

UPDATE 11.30am: Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is currently on scene at the goods train derailment near Morrows Road, Nana Glen.

Half of the 1500m train has derailed, with one of the locomotives in a paddock and the two other locomotives are upright.

One of these locomotives has leaked up to 8000 litres of diesel and 16 carriages have jack-knifed, four of which are in floodwater.

A small fire occurred in one of the carriages however this was extinguished by the train driver.

The train was carrying dangerous goods and specialist crews from Sydney and Newcastle have been deployed to the incident.

The driver of the train has been safely removed from the train and was assessed by NSW Ambulance.

Localised flooding is hindering progress for emergency services to access the scene.

It is expected the incident will be ongoing over a number of days.

NSW Police and the NSW Environmental Protection Agency are also in attendance.

EARLIER: A train has derailed near Coffs Harbour this morning.

The derailment occurred around 1.45 am close to the town of Nana Glen, about 25 kilometres west of Coffs Harbour in the Orara Valley and Police confirmed it was storm related and there are no injuries.

There are unconfirmed reports that the train may have been carrying dangerous goods and the Australian Rail Track Corporation released a statement saying they were investigating the incident.

“Emergency services are on site following the incident,” a spokesperson said.

‘The incident site has been quarantined until safety investigators can attend the site.

“All train services in and out of Nana Glen have been suspended.”

There are also reports that overnight flooding, which cut of roads across the region, has been hampering the relief efforts.

The Orara Way at the Bluff Bridge is currently under water, preventing access from Grafton and there are images being shared across social media of inundation at several other sections of the road between

ARTC have been contacted for comment.

More to come …