Scenes from the new live-action Dumbo.
Live-action Dumbo trailer has everybody crying

by Nick Bond
16th Nov 2018 11:52 AM

The first full-length trailer for Disney's upcoming live action Dumbo reboot has been released - and if it's any indication of the full film, there won't be a dry eye in the house.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film blends CGI with live action performances to deliver an updated take on the 1941 animated classic, telling the story of a little circus elephant with very big ears who discovers the power of flight.

The trailer alone has stirred up a lot of intense feelings in viewers:

Human co-stars in the film include Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

It's the latest in a slew of live action remakes from Disney, who scored huge box office success with remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and The Jungle Book and still have Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan to come.

The film is set for release in March 2019.

