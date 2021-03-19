Trail of destruction prompts pothole plea from Council

Council staff will be out fixing the many potholes which have been awakened by the bad weather.

Drivers of cars with inadequate suspension will be no doubt be saddened by the proliferation of flood-induced potholes, but help is on the way.

Coffs Harbour City Council staff have been busy making running repairs to the region’s road network and have released a list of the worst affected roads as the impact of incessant wet weather takes its toll

Council are now urging people to limit driving on the roads in the severe weather, in line with State Emergency Service advice.

Despite the rain still falling, repairs have already begun in some places and Council are urging people to be patient.

Meanwhile, Waterfall Way is closed in both directions between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road due to a landslip.

Transport for NSW is also warning road users to take extra care on the roads and regional director Anna Zycki said motorists should carefully assess non-essential travel and exercise more caution than usual if they do get behind the wheel.

“If you are on the road over the next few days, please be on alert for any flash flooding, pot holing and other hazards,” Ms Zycki said.

“Also be aware that Transport for NSW will have crews working to keep the network open and safe, and reckless driving will put both you and our staff at risk.”

Ms Zycki cited the advice of the State Emergency Service (SES) regarding floodwater: if it’s flooded, forget it.

“The major cause of death during flooding is from people attempting to travel through floodwater, and it’s important to emphasise that being in a car doesn’t make you any safer,” Ms Zycki said.

“Floodwater may be deeper or faster flowing than it appears and can conceal hidden snags or debris.

“Roads and surfaces underneath floodwater can wash away, and this may not be visible from the surface.”

Pothole highlights include:

Solitary Islands Way at Sandy Beach: Council Crews are onsite to fill and cap with asphalt and signage has been erected. Temporary traffic lights will be in position should the road surface deteriorate further and it may be necessary to reduce it to one lane.

Coramba Road, west of Bennett’s Road: Crews are onsite making emergency repairs. Permanent repairs are due to be made within the coming weeks.



Hogbin Drive, north of Hi-Tech Drive, north bound lane: Crews will be making emergency repairs today. Apologies for any traffic delays, they are unavoidable

Lindsay Road: The bus-turn area has been severely damaged by bus movements and plans are in place to make running repairs.



Pacific Highway between Bray Street and Marcia Street south bound: Council has offered assistance to Transport for NSW to help them repair potholes in the south bound lane.

For up to date info check myroadinfo.com.au.