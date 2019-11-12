LIVE UPDATES: On the trail of Liberation

The Liberation Trail fire is the main concern for firefighters on the Coffs Coast, it is currently in 'out of control' status.

The Liberation Trail fire is the main concern for firefighters on the Coffs Coast, it is currently in 'out of control' status.

12.20PM: A convoy of Orara Valley residents are travelling down Red Hill, their utes loaded up with their belongings, as they seek safety from the Liberation Trail fire.

Meanwhile RFS crews are investigating a report from a resident that a fire has started at Range Rd, Dirty Creek.

NOON: COFFS Coast fireys are facing one of New South Wales' largest fire fronts, an expanse of intense heat and huge unpredictability.



The combination of six fires, the fireground north-west of Coffs Harbour, is growing at incredible pace with the Liberation Trail fire causing most concern and being the focus of firefighting efforts.



As it rages 'out of control' it adds to a massive fireground that includes six other fires, most of which are this afternoon 'under control' status.



At the time the Liberation Trail fire was placed under Watch and Act it had burned out almost 140,000ha and is this afternoon raging through the Orara Valley fanned by northerly winds.

The Liberation Trail fire in yellow 'out of control' status and the huge fireground northwest of Coffs Harbour at 9.30am on Tuesday.



Burning on multiple fronts towards Glenreagh, Nana Glen and Coutts Crossing, the fire is around three times the size of Coffs Harbour.



Speaking about the scope of the blaze, the Rural Fire Service Mid North Coast's Superintendent Sean McArdle has called it one of the bigger fire experiences ever faced by the greater Coffs Harbour area and the Orara Valley.

Residents in rural and bushland areas in the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Heads local government areas living west of the Pacific Highway have been urged to head into Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Urunga and Nambucca Heads town centres.

Coffs Harbour City Council director Mick Raby has warned that ember attack is likely in most residential settlements on the Coffs Coast if the fire continues its path under predicted weather conditions.