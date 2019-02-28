Trail buses to connect Northern Beaches

TWO mini buses are set to connect people travelling between the Northern Beaches during a new pilot program.

The buses will start rolling out on Coffs Harbour's Northern Beaches from Monday, March 18 as part of a pilot program run by the NSW Government.

The On Demand pilot operated by Forest Coach Lines is one of 10 to be run across regional and rural NSW and will use two mini buses to provide links for customers travelling between Corindi, Arrawarra, Mullaway and Woolgoolga.

Standard fares will start from $4.30 and customers will be able to book a ride by using the Woopi Connect App, via a website or by calling 6654 0581.

"On Demand Transport is designed to suit the unique needs of customers which is why we've worked with Forest Coach Lines to individually tailor this trial to deliver the type of service that customers on the Northern Beaches need," Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"This trial is giving customers more flexibility around how and when they travel, making it easier to connect with important services and leisure activities in larger towns."

The NSW Government has been trialling On Demand public transport pilots across metropolitan Sydney since late 2017 and across rural and regional NSW since November 2018.

"We have really seen the community embracing On Demand services and integrating it into their travel patterns," Mr Fraser said.

"More than 250,000 passenger trips have already been delivered in metropolitan areas and we can't wait to see these numbers grow across the state as these rural and regional trials commence operations."

For more information or to book a ride online, visit woopiconnect.com.au