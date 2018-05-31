Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is involved in an extensive search for Thomas Paynter.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is involved in an extensive search for Thomas Paynter. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Breaking

Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

Tegan Annett
by
31st May 2018 1:57 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

POLICE officers on trail bikes and a rescue helicopter are searching between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach for missing man Thomas Paynter today.

The Rockhampton man, 63, was last seen at a campground at Springs Rd, Agnes Water on May 21.

After appealing for public information on Monday, police started an extensive search for Mr Paynter today.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were using trail bikes to search for Mr Paynter between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting an aerial search for Mr Paynter too.

The 63-year-old is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, with the Queensland registration 296 XOL.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.

It is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

agnes water editors picks missing person queensland racq thomas paynter turkey beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Red light traffic cameras coming to Coffs Harbour

    News Coffs Coast motorists be warned you're about to see red light camera flashes pinging motorists for unsafe driving.

    • 31st May 2018 2:00 PM
    Grieving community shows support for devastated family

    Grieving community shows support for devastated family

    News Stacey was known as a 'beautiful person inside and out'

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    News Car graveyard found in beautiful bushland on the Coffs Coast.

    • 31st May 2018 2:30 PM
    Poor infrastructure hurts regional tourism

    Poor infrastructure hurts regional tourism

    News Regional tourism advocate calls for better communications

    • 31st May 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners