Trail bike rider injured in Korora crash

A four-wheel-drive ambulance has been called to the location.

UPDATE: THE scene of this afternoon's trail bike accident is on an undulating dirt track known as Rover Trail.

The fire trail is accessed off Bruxner Park Rd near the intersection with Sealy Lookout Drive.

The injured rider is located some distance from the roadway, emergency services on scene said.

The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has been tasked to the location.

Emergency crews are working to get to the injured rider, who is laying injured a third of the way along the track on the Korora Basin side of the hill.

The trail bike accident is on a fire trail running off Bruxner Park Drive on the Korora side of the road.

EARLIER: AMBULANCE paramedics are on the scene of a trail bike accident at Korora this afternoon.

Three ambulance crews have responded to the incident on a fire trail off Bruxner Park Rd at Korora.

The first triple-0 call was received at 12.45pm.

NSW Ambulance Media said due to the patient's location a 4WD ambulance has been requested to the scene.

The patient's condition is unknown at this stage.

More details to follow.