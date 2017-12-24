Menu
Trail bike rider in hospital after being impaled by branch

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter airlifted a male trail bike rider who is believed to have been impaled in the chest by a large piece of tree log.
A 23-year-old man was airlifted to hospital yesterday after he suffered a serious chest injury while dirt bike riding on a rural property in Bucca.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport the man after 9.30am, who is believed to have been impaled by a large piece of tree log.

Ambulance and Police responded to the scene and transported the man to a helicopter landing site 1.5km from the crash scene, where he was further stabilized and loaded into the helicopter, bound for Gold Coast University Hospital.

"A 23 year old male suffered a penetrating wound to his right chest, he's being transport to the Gold Coast Hospital in a serious but stable condition, it looks like he had a piece of wood that is embedded into the right side of his chest and it was very painful,” Ambulance NSW Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau said at the scene.

Inspector Lassau made a plea for trail bike riders to wear all appropriate safety clothing and helmets when engaging in these kinds of activities.

Coffs Coast Advocate
