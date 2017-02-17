Tragic twist sees man 'highly unlikely' to walk again

The Tasker family have received sad news after Jake tried to save his mate. Friends are now asking the community for support.

IT'S the last thing any mother wants to hear, but for Ali Tasker a nightmare became a heartbreaking reality after she was told it is highly unlikely her son will ever walk again.

On Valentine's Day Jake Tasker was on a houseboat in the Nambucca River with friends and his girlfriend when he heard screams, finding his mate floating unconscious in the water.

Diving in head first without hesitation to save his friend, Jake hit a sandbank below.

It was around 8.00pm when a panicked triple-0 call was received from the boat.

After paramedics were unable to locate the vessel, the 28-year-old was flown by helicopter to Brisbane Royal Hospital for emergency treatment for serious spinal injuries.

He was operated on for over 10 hours.

His family was told he had broken his neck two places, and doctors broke the unfortunate news that the likeliness of him walking again was "highly unlikely."

Friends and work colleagues have now come together to support the Tasker family and are asking for the community's help by launching a fundraiser. To donate click here.