'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

MURDER CHARGE: Father of accused addresses the media outside Grafton court

IT WAS an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court this morning when the family of accused murderer James Kevin Cook waited with relatives of the two men killed in a fiery crash.

Emotional family and friends of Grafton man Daniel Elliot, 42 and Tucabia man Jared Ward waited outside the closed courtroom awaiting news on the man who allegedly took their loved one's lives.

Mr Cook, 34, was charged yesterday with two counts of murder after allegedly running a car off the Pacific Highway south of Grafton in December.

Father of the alleged murderer, Gary Cook said his son was "a good boy" who had a "hard life".

"Everything is devastated in our family."

Mr Cook said he felt deeply for the family of the victims but would stand by his son's side.

"They are all tied up in the same story. It is a tragic story," he said.

"I don't know what's going to happen. We're all keeping our fingers crossed justice can be served."

Mr Ward's partner was surrounded by friends outside the courthouse, she attempted to speak to journalists to pay tribute to her late partner but was quickly overcome with emotion and broke down in tears.

Mr Cook was not required to appear before court and did not apply for bail.

He will appear in Grafton Local Court on Monday via video link.

The friends and family of Mr Elliot and Mr Ward did not want to be interviewed.