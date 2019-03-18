Menu
'TRAGIC': Man killed in car crash on the Northern Rivers

17th Mar 2019 8:24 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2019 7:04 AM
A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Northern Rivers.

About 7am on Sunday, police have been told a silver Jeep Renegade was travelling in a north easterly direction along Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin, about 21 km south of the Coraki-Woodburn Road, when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The male driver and sole occupant, an 83-year-old Bungawalbin man, could not be revived and died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist investigations is urged to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Richmond Police District Commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay is encouraging motorists to take extra care on NSW roads after another fatal crash.

"The number of serious crashes has reduced this year; however, we have tragically had four deaths on our roads since January," he said.

"Police are asking motorists to slow down, drive to the conditions and take regular breaks."

 

  • Police urge caution to road users across NSW during wet weather, and encourage them to follow these safety tips:
  • Leave greater breaking distances between you and the car in front as it takes longer to stop when its wet.
  • Drivers and motorcycle riders should use their headlights in heavy rain to be seen by other road users.
  • Pedestrians should wear bright or high-vis clothing and use crossings at controlled intersections.
  • Give way at intersections where lights are out. Some intersections have backup signs, however, if they do not, always give way to your right.

Motorists should visit www.livetraffic.com, www.bom.gov.au and www.ses.nsw.gov.au for the latest information on NSW weather and roads.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

car crash fatal crash
Lismore Northern Star

