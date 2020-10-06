Tragic end to motorbike ride on Mid North Coast

THERE has been another tragedy on Mid North Coast roads after a motorcyclist died following a crash yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon emergency services were called to Wittings Road, Collombatti after reports of a motorcycle crash.

Police were told a rider, had been found on the road, ejected from his bike.

The man, aged 59, could not be revived and died at the scene.

Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.