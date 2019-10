TRAGEDY: Man killed after being hit by train on Coffs Coast

FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning.

FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning. Daily Telegraph

A PASSENGER train has been held up in Urunga for sometime after emergency services were called to deal with a critical incident.

The incident occurred near the Urunga cemetery, with initial reports suggesting a man jumped in front of the train while it was moving.

Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance were immediately called to the scene just after 7am this morning.

Paramedics began emergency treatment on arrival, but the male was unable to be revived.

If you or someone you know is suffering, help is available.

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800