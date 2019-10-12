Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning.
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning. Daily Telegraph
News

TRAGEDY: Man killed after being hit by train on Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Oct 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSENGER train has been held up in Urunga for sometime after emergency services were called to deal with a critical incident. 

The incident occurred near the Urunga cemetery, with initial reports suggesting a man jumped in front of the train while it was moving.

Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance were immediately called to the scene just after 7am this morning.

Paramedics began emergency treatment on arrival, but the male was unable to be revived. 

If you or someone you know is suffering, help is available. 

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

coffs-clarence police emergency fatal nsw ambulance
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour is bucking the state rental trend

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour is bucking the state rental trend

    News THE Coffs Harbour property rental scene is heading in the opposite direction to the majority of NSW.

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    News CHARLA Fitzpatrick has been found safe and well in Nambucca Heads.

    The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    premium_icon The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    News The council has updated its expectations for the future of the airport as it...

    Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    premium_icon Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    News It was far from the outcome they were expecting.