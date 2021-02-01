Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Breaking

Tragedy as body washes up on Rainbow Beach

Eden Boyd
1st Feb 2021 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach early on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were on scene at Rainbow Beach after the dead man was found about 5.30am.

"The circumstances as to how he arrived there are unknown at this stage and are being investigated," he said.

The spokesman said police were assisted by a LifeFlight helicopter crew to search the area around the beach, but no further information had come to light at this stage.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

editors picks rainbow beach scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST CAFE: Jetty strip favourite joint winner

        Premium Content BEST CAFE: Jetty strip favourite joint winner

        Business New owners’ remote revelation prompts mad dash from Darwin

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

        Information Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        BEST CAFE: Ethical eatery takes out joint-first place

        Premium Content BEST CAFE: Ethical eatery takes out joint-first place

        News It’s a relatively new player in town, but this cafe with integrity is already a...

        IN COURT: 52 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 52 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Monday, February...