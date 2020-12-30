Tragedies that rocked the Coffs Harbour region in 2020

Drownings and horror road accidents were all too common in a year like no other.

Triple fatality at Bellingen

It was a tragic start to the year after three people were killed in a horror crash near Bellingen.

An SUV was travelling eastbound on Gleniffer Rd when it struck a large roadside tree near Sunset Drive, Bellingen.

Three young friends died at the scene, leaving the town devastated.

Red Rock drowning

At a beach notorious for seeing newcomers get into trouble there was yet another tragedy.

On August 29 Nik Hafizi Nik Long went missing after he was washed off a rock at Red Rock headland.

Leaving behind his proud family in the state of Kelantan in Malaysia, it had been a dream for Nik Hafizi to begin building a life in the ‘lucky’ country.

And it wasn’t long before the 25-year-old and his cousin would find themselves in the small seaside village of Woolgoolga, a hub for backpackers and tourists looking for work picking berries.

But tragically, it was a dream cut short.

On the afternoon of August 29, emergency services received reports a fisherman went missing in the waters off Red Rock headland, north of Woolgoolga.

He and a group of friends had decided to spend the afternoon exploring and fishing. An eager fisherman, he had climbed down to the rock ledge when a wave washed him off.

A desperate and large-scale search began to comb the waters for any trace of Nik Hafizi but almost two weeks later the body had still not been recovered.

Fatality after horror three-car smash at Bonville

In September a three-car crash caused the death of an elderly Bonville woman.

Cecila Gai Rigby, 56, has since been charged over the incident.

She has been accused of negligent and dangerous driving while allegedly having a blood-alcohol level of 0.208 on the evening of September 4.

Police allege the Nambucca woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Highway at Boambee when the vehicle crashed into a Subaru Forester.

The driver of the Subaru, a 29-year-old Northern Rivers woman, escaped injury.

Police then alleged Ms Rigby’s vehicle crossed onto the northbound lanes and collided with a Nissan X-trail.

The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old Bonville woman, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus but died five days later.

Community rallies to fulfil truckie’s dying wish

In November the Coffs Harbour community rallied to fulfil local truck driver Les Hart’s final wish.

In moving scenes, a convoy of trucks flanked by motorcycles made a lap of honour around Coffs Harbour and were met with shouts of joy from Les’ family and friends.

Les’ best friend, Chris Gale, was ecstatic that he was able to honour Les’ last request: to have his coffin carried on a prime mover of a semi-trailer to his funeral.

A woman was hit by a train at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, December 29. Photo by Frank Redward

Woman dead after being hit by train at Coffs Harbour

At about 11pm on Tuesday December 29, police were called to the railway line near Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been hit by a train.

Upon arrival, emergency services located a 22-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

