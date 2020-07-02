Trafficker walks from jail despite breaching bail

Philip Brenton Baker faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Philip Brenton Baker faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

A DRUG trafficker who was caught with weapons and an instruction manual for making ice claims he now “hates” the drug he once sold.

Philip Brenton Baker, 33, made up to $28,000 through his street-level trafficking business by selling ice, marijuana and MDMA for four months in 2018, a court has been told.

The Gympie man fronted Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking, drug and weapon possession and 16 summary offences.

BITCOIN APP FOUNDER IN COURT ON COCAINE CHARGES

QLD DRIVER AVOIDS JAIL OVER TRAMPOLINE DEATH

Crown prosecutor Dejana Kovac said when Queensland Police searched his property in August 2018, officers discovered drugs, tick sheets and an instruction manual for making ice.

They also found a sword, an air rifle, and evidence he planned to “settle some of his debts through violence”.

Philip Brenton Baker shared a photo on Facebook of him posing out the front of Maryborough Correctional Centre with a comment “Just got out lol”. Picture: Facebook

Ms Kovac said after serving seven months on bail for the trafficking, Baker had continued to offend and had even offered to sell ice to an ex-customer.

Baker’s barrister Simone Bain said her client had undertaken his own rehabilitation there was a “marked difference” in him.

“He says he’s developed a hatred for the drug,” she said.

“Not only for what he sees it has done to him, but for what he has seen it has done to other people’s lives when he was in prison.”

Ms Kovac said he has managed to beat his own addiction by spending time with his family and spends time with his children exercising and going gold prospecting with his son.

The court was told he had even asked his son to come to his sentence to serve as a “lessen” about the seriousness of drugs.

Justice Thomas Bradley said there was no use in taking him off his path of rehabilitation by putting him in jail.

Baker was sentenced to four years’ jail.

After seven months already served, he was granted immediate parole.

He will remain on parole for two years.

Originally published as Trafficker walks from jail despite breaching bail