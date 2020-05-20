Trafficker ‘bragged’ to undercover officer about exploits

Steven John Anderson was jailed for seven years for trafficking drugs in the South Burnett region.

A DRUG trafficker has been jailed for seven years after bragging about how much money he was making to undercover police officers while selling them guns and drugs, a court has been told.

Steven John Anderson, 38, was the target of a 12-month police investigation into drugs being sold in the South Burnett and Cherbourg regions.

Anderson faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to trafficking ice and marijuana over five months between 2018 and 2019.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said the Wondai-born carpenter had a wide customer base and supplied more than 100 times while under investigation, including 199g of ice to an undercover officer.

The court was told Anderson had told undercover officers he had threatened to “hack fingers off” with a machete and that anyone who went to the police would be “dead before they could testify”.

“He used violence to recoup his debts and that he also supplied weapons to an undercover police officer,” Ms Wilson said.

The court was told Anderson sourced the drugs from the Brisbane area and hired a driver to take him to the city 16 times because he did not have a licence.

Ms Wilson said Anderson’s trafficking was “serious and significant” and he had bragged to undercover officers about how much cash he had made from his drug peddling.

But defence barrister Russell Pearce said this was just “puffery” and he was likely not earning as much as he had led others to believe.

Mr Pearce said Anderson was a heavy drug user who had developed cardiovascular disease from his drug use.

He said Anderson was now a “walking chemist shop” because of all the medication he took.

With time already served, the father of three will be released on July 21, 2021. – NewsRegional