Traffic woes: Jetty congestion main concern for residents

Do you agree there should be more parking space developed at the Jetty foreshore? contributed

WITH community consultation now underway for the development of the Jetty Foreshores, it's become evident there's a resounding agreement something must be done about the traffic issues.

Traffic congestion is an annual headache on New Year's Eve, and at major tourist attracting events like the bcu Coffs Tri, which took place on the weekend.

"The bcu Triathlon today completely filled all available parking space north of Harbour Dr," a resident wrote on the online consultation platform.

One suggestion has been for an entrance road to be built to the Jetty Foreshores linking Jordan Esplanade with Howard St.

Many residents have also called for Jordan Esplanade to be moved further west next to the train line in order to free up the unused land for more parking space.

"Best solution for adding much needed parking for now and the future in the Jetty area is the move Jordan Esplanade westward towards the railway line and use the current road base for parking," wrote one user.

"Moving Jordan Esplanade to the side of the railway line leaving the area for multi purpose recreational space and other multi purposes e.g. overflow parking," wrote another.

Another user suggested removing the level crossing to help ease congestion.

"The Marina area is a bottleneck... There is plenty of vacant land near the railway. Close the level crossing and build a bridge and walkway over," they wrote.

An idea has also been put forth to incorporate speeding restrictions such as bends and speed bumps into the design for Jordan Esplanade.

"Some speeding restrictions to the road should be incorporated in the new design. This will create extra car parks safely at the edge of the parklands and go a long way to solving the drag racing along Jordan Esplanade."

Another suggestion to ease traffic that has been put forth by residents is better public transport connections from the foreshore to the CBD.

What do you think about these suggestions? Have your say on the development of the Jetty foreshore here.